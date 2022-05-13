Labor to offer grants to GPs to boost local practices

Labor is promising to ramp up spending on Medicare in government as it aims to position itself as the superior manager of health services, vowing to pour close to $1 billion into the scheme and GP services.
In a major escalation of its pitch to voters on health, Labor said it would spend $750 million over four years to strengthen Medicare, and $220 million on local GP practices.
Advertisement
Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese and Labor health spokesman Mark Butler said the party's Medicare push - spending $250 million a year over four years - would increase patient access to GP services and GP-led multidisciplinary team care, improve management of complex and chronic conditions, and decrease pressure on hospitals.
Labor would also create a grants program worth $220 million to support local GP practices, funding GPs to upgrade IT systems, upskill staff, purchase new equipment, upgrade ventilation and infection control, and make other improvements increasing patient access to GPs.
Mr Albanese said general practice medical services were the cornerstone of Australia's health system, and that the funding would meet a vital need.
"Every day, everywhere I go, people talk to me about how it's getting more and more difficult to see a doctor," he said.
"Australians trust their GPs. It's a vital relationship in ensuring all Australians get the quality healthcare they deserve.
"Only Labor has a plan to make it easier for Australians to see their GPs and to strengthen Medicare."
READ MORE:
The fund aiming to strengthen Medicare would direct money based on recommendations from a taskforce, which would decide on the highest priorities
Grants would depend on GP practice size, with smaller practices able to access grants of $25,000 and larger GPs able to receive grants of $50,000.
The "Strengthening Medicare Taskforce" would be chaired by the Health Minister, and would include health policy leaders from the Australian Medical Association, the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, the Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine, the Consumer Health Forum, and the National Aboriginal Controlled Community Health Organisation.
Labor would finalise taskforce membership in government, including representatives from nursing and allied health.
Mr Butler said out of pocket costs to see a GP had grown under the Coalition and that primary care was "in crisis".
"Our local GPs were at the coalface of the COVID pandemic, providing COVID and vaccination advice, administering vaccines, and trying to keep up with their usual case load with little or no support from the Morrison government," he said.
"Our doctors deserve more than thanks. They deserve a government that gives them the resources to deliver the best healthcare outcomes for Australians."
Labor's promise of Medicare and GP funding follows several pledges on health, including workforce incentives for rural and regional GPs.
Advertisement
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.