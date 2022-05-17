The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

7 Gye Place, Dunlop sold for $900,000 in Canberra's Saturday auctions

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
May 17 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A three-bedroom home at 7 Gye Place, Dunlop sold to a local family for $900,000 on Saturday. Picture: Supplied

A trio of homes in Dunlop, in the Belconnen district, sold under the hammer on Saturday for less than Canberra's median house value, which is now more than $1.07 million.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.