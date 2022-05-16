The seller of a half-acre block in Broulee said she got goosebumps when she learnt how much her family holiday home of almost a century was worth.
The property, 28 Grant Street, has been listed for sale with Ray White Broulee, with price expectations between $3 million and $3.3 million.
At that price, the home could beat the current suburb record of $2.95 million, set in February.
Seller Bronwyn Pearse said the prime piece of real estate, located less than 200 metres to the nearest part of Broulee Beach, has been in the family for more than 90 years.
Her grandparents came across the land when they were travelling from Sydney to Melbourne in the late 1920s.
"The friends that they were staying with in Moruya said, 'It's going to be a lovely day out there, go out fishing at Broulee' and told them how to get out here," Ms Pearse said.
"They came out and fell in love with the place."
At the time, land in that part of the suburb had not been released. The pair managed to secure a one-acre block in 1929 for what Ms Pearse estimates could have cost less than £10.
When Ms Pearse's grandparents passed away in the early 1950s, the block was subdivided.
"The block was divided 50-50 between my uncle and my mother and we've been coming down here ever since," she said.
The original timber house built in the 1930s was demolished and Ms Pearse's father built the current property in "dribs and drabs".
She said the house started out as 24 feet by 12 feet and was gradually extended. Today it features three bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen and living area and a deck.
Ms Pearse, who lives in regional Victoria, said it had been a difficult decision to list the property for sale, however it was becoming too hard to maintain the block and it wasn't being used often enough.
She admitted the house itself is "nothing exciting", but said the size of the block and the ability to subdivide it would attract buyers.
"It's just the holiday shack but it's been a good holiday shack for a long time for all the family to enjoy," she said.
"It's a prime piece of real estate, really."
Selling agents Melissa Williams and Drew Deck said the block could be subdivided into three lots with council approval, however two was more likely.
"Anybody who remembers their holidays down in Broulee in the late 60s, early 70s, this holiday cottage will take you straight back there," Ms Williams said.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for somebody, 2023 square metres of a complete rectangular block. At the top part of it you get some really good water views that cannot be built out."
The median value of houses in Broulee was $900,000 in January, up from $665,000 the year prior.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
