The reason Australia has had barely any supply-side reform in 20 years is simple: we've forgotten how to do it. The leaders that have tried to do it (think: Rudd, Gillard, Abbott, Shorten) did too much too fast, got the timing wrong, created too many losers and not enough winners, got booted out of office (or didn't get elected in the first place) and saw many of their reforms reversed. After watching what happened to their predecessors, other leaders and contenders took entirely the wrong lessons: that reform isn't possible, Australians don't want it, or that it isn't required anyway. "Vanity projects" is how the Prime Minister referred to tax reform.