The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics
Subscriber • Opinion

Nothing, nowhere ever at all: Why timing is so important when it comes to economic reforms

Adam Triggs
By Adam Triggs
May 18 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The enormous government spending and tax cuts during COVID-19 were a missed opportunity to undertake serious reform. Picture: Getty Images

Australia's desperate need for supply-side reforms - the reforms that make it easier for businesses to supply goods and services - cannot be overstated. Want to ease inflationary pressures? Try supply-side reforms. Want to boost wages? Try supply-side reforms. Want to boost productivity, lift investment, increase innovation, improve social services, address climate change and inequality? Supply-side reforms are the answer.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Triggs

Adam Triggs

Columnist

Adam Triggs is a director within Accenture Strategy, a visiting fellow at the Crawford School at the Australian National University, a non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a fellow at Macquarie University's E61 institute. He writes fortnightly for ACM.

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.