The Canberra Times

Mia Northrop and Dinah Rowe-Roberts give some easy life admin hacks to streamline your life

May 20 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There is help available if you feel as though you're drowning in clutter. Picture: Shutterstock

You have no idea what's for dinner tonight. You need a gift for that party next week. You still haven't consolidated your super. You're out of contract on your phone and paying who knows what. Those cupboards won't declutter themselves. The kids need a plan for the next school holidays. It's time to get the gutters cleaned. You still haven't made a will.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.