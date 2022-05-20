When I separated from my husband and set up my new home, it was made partially easier because we had so many extra towels, bed linen, crockery, cutlery, glassware and vases. Emergency stuff, special occasion stuff. I now use the "good stuff" all the time. The rest of my belongings are things I truly need or dearly love - I curate my possessions with care and use what I have. I still have sentimental stuff, such as primary school report cards and mixtapes. I know where they are, and now and then I look at them.