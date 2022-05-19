Federal Labor's 2022 election policies are forecast to add an extra $7.4 billion to the budget bottom line over four years.
Two days out from polling day, Labor has released its costings, insisting its policy commitments were "modest" and "responsible."
The budget measures revealed in March left a budget deficit for 2022-2023 of $78 billion.
As revealed by Labor's finance spokeswomen Katy Gallagher, there are $18.9 billion in extra costs over four years, but also $11.5 billion in budget savings over the same period.
"The costings we released today. Our economic plan, our budget strategy, is all about responsible quality investments in a stronger economy, and a better future," shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers told reporters.
"Our investments are a fraction of what the Liberals and Nationals added at the last budget, and at the last media update as well.
"The modest $7.4 billion difference between the two budgets is made up of key investments in childcare, investments in training and education and investments in cleaner and cheaper energy."
More to come ...
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
