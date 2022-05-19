The battle lines are drawn for the final frontier.
Labor costings of its promises have been published, and they are forecast to add an extra $7.4 billion of net government spending over four years.
The figure promises to set up a final day of campaigning where the argument is over economic policy.
The Coalition argues that Labor would be profligate, with an increase in taxation and a higher budget deficit than it would have.
Scott Morrison set out what he sees as the fundamental choice: "The Liberals and Nationals believe in the power of Australians. The Labor Party believes in the power of government."
Labor argues that it would spend carefully, and the money would be an investment in improving the economy and public services.
"Our economic plan, our budget strategy, is all about responsible quality investments in a stronger economy, and a better future," shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said.
"Our investments are a fraction of what the Liberals and Nationals added at the last budget, and at the last media update as well."
The campaigning is over slightly early for one prominent figure: Pauline Hanson has caught COVID.
"I'm up to s--t, I've got COVID," the unvaccinated One Nation leader told KIIS-FM Sydney radio.
Whoever wins on Saturday will face a continuing problem for regional Australia: the pollution that comes with industries that provide jobs.
An environmental group has calculated that the top 10 most polluted postcodes in Australia are all in regional areas where mining or coal are big industries.
Using data from the federal government's National Pollutant Inventory, the Australian Conservation Foundation has revealed that six of the top 10 postcodes for poor air quality are home to coal-fired power stations or coal mines.
It ranks the most polluted postcodes in Australia:
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
