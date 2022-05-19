The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: Labor reveals costings for its program as unvaccinated One Nation leader catches COVID

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
May 19 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor's shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The battle lines are drawn for the final frontier.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.