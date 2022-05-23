The Canberra Times

Times Past: May 24, 1990

The front page of The Canberra Times on May 24, 1990.

The legal blood-alcohol limit for a driver in Canberra on this day in 1990 was 0.08, rather than the 0.05 we have today.

