Australian Electoral Commission to expand telephone voting for people with COVID in 2022 federal election

Doug Dingwall
Harley Dennett
By Doug Dingwall, and Harley Dennett
Updated May 20 2022 - 6:52am, first published May 19 2022 - 10:31pm
Australians who contracted COVID-19 since Friday last week are now eligible for telephone voting after a final-day intervention by the government.

