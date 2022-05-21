The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/AFL

AFL Canberra: Ainslie claim Pride Game double as Eastlake rue missed chances

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated May 21 2022 - 7:54am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ainslie's Thomas Powell attempts to run past Eastlake's Liam Thompson. Picture: James Croucher

Ainslie and Eastlake's men were locked in a tight battle at Manuka Oval before the Tri Colours pulled away for a decisive 9.9 (63) to 2.13 (25) victory in one of two AFL Canberra inaugural Pride Games on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.