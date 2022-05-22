Informer: Morrison bulldozed in the wrong direction, happy news for Biloela family

Scott Morrison's 'his way or the highway' approach hurtled the Liberal party entirely in the wrong direction.
Confessing to a bad habit of "bulldozing" at the eleventh hour, and promising to change his ways, was not enough to convince voters.
Morrison offered little during the campaign apart from himself. And voters, particularly women, did not like what was on offer, our political analyst writes.
Anthony Albanese is meanwhile flying high, enjoying congratulations from supporters and world leaders.
"Tonight the Australian people have voted for change," he said from Sydney last night.
"I am humbled by this victory and I'm honoured to be given the opportunity to serve as the 31st prime minister of Australia."
He said he would promote "optimism, not fear and division" and hoped his election would inspire "Australians to reach for the stars".
There's a big job ahead of Mr Albanese, one that will include arranging the frontbench, wooing the crossbench in the Senate and the House, and a restructure of the top bureaucrats in Canberra.
Not to mention jetting into the Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo on Tuesday to meet US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Turning to much-awaited, happy news, the Murugappan family - Priya, Nades and their two girls Kopika and Tharnicaa - will be allowed to return to their home of Biloela.
The Tamil family fighting for years to return to the Queensland town were promised they would be allowed back under a Labor government.
Labor member for the division of Brand in Western Australia, Madeleine King, reiterated that promise on Sunday.
Change is in the air, and if you're thinking of taking a personal step to change, why not heed some advice from a man who's been there.
"I just decided I've got to do something that I love - I'm gonna get one crack at this, so why not?" Mathew King said of a decision to quit his job in the mines.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
