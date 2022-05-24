Times Past: May 25, 1978

Too much television is often considered a modern day problem, but, according to The Canberra Times on this day in 1978, it has been causing issues for years. The front page reported that the ACT Schools Authority had told the Senate Standing Committee on Education and the Arts that an ACT primary school had provided sleep and food for those students who stayed up too late watching television. Many primary school teachers reported some children were "regularly tired and unresponsive ... because of late-night viewing".

