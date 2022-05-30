Their son, Nick Spencer, is a vigneron with a winery which was established in 2017, crafting wines from Gundagai, The Hilltops and Tumbarumba in southern NSW. Nick has successfully completed his sixth vintage under his eponymous label, Nick Spencer Wines. He says it is the best vintage he has been involved in for some time. Nick's wines are listed in some of the best restaurants around Australia and recently made James Halliday's top 10 best new wineries in Australia. Locally, they are available from Ainslie Cellars, Plonk and Vintage Cellars or online.