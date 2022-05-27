The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber • Opinion

Alison Daddo's book Queen Menopause explores all aspects of 'the change'

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
May 27 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Daddo's honest account of her experience with menopause is intriguing. Picture: Supplied

Dear Dolly Doctor

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.