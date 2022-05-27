They were the golden couple of the 1990s, engaged within three months of meeting each other, married a year later. They moved to the United States for Cameron's career in 1991, when Alison was only 22. They now have three children, aged 24 to 14. In 1994 Cameron cheated on his wife, they separated for a while, went to therapy. "Slowly but surely," she writes, "the healing happened ... it changed the dynamic of our marriage for the better." There'll be paragraphs in the book which will make you wonder if it actually did.