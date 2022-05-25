The votes are in the centre. It's not rocket science

And by the way, it's only a small thing, but I thought all the coverage of Barnaby being so pleased to have a son was just terrible. Did he really think saying to Australian women and girls that he thought they were of less value was OK? Some members of Parliament think they have to appeal to only their own seat or constituency. Barnaby certainly seems to think that. Indeed, there was quite some drivel from the new independents about doing what their seat wanted.

