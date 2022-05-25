The Canberra Times
Albanese resolved to stand up to China

By The Canberra Times
May 25 2022 - 7:30pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US President Joe Biden at the Quad leaders' meeting in Tokyo. Picture: AAP

Prime Minister Albanese has passed his first major test, by making it clear that if Beijing was expecting his government to be more susceptible to "Wolf Warrior" diplomacy and economic coercion it will be disappointed.

