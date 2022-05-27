A new phase of Bill's remarkable life unfolded in the Melbourne suburb of Fitzroy to which he and many members of his family relocated after a mass walk-off from Cummerajunga. Conditions for the inner-city Indigenous community were dire in the days before the referendum of 1967. Indigenous children were raised on such an impoverished diet that an orange in a Christmas stocking was a special thrill, and racism in the police force was rife.