Drinks reviews: Old Nessie Scottish strong ale, Gralyn Estate 2018 Margaret River Reserve cabernet sauvignon, Saddler's 2017 Maria Reserve chardonnay, Wilde Isotonic zero-alcohol beer

Karen Hardy
Karen Hardy
May 30 2022 - 2:00pm
What to drink this week: a beer that thinks it's a sports drink

Just the isotonic tonic

Wilde Isotonic, zero-alcohol beer, ABV <0.5%, $15.99 for a four-pack of 375ml cans.

Ever feel guilty about knocking back a cold one after a hard game of sport? So much of our popular culture, when it comes to beer and sport at least, is centred around a hard-earned thirst. Could this offering from Tribe Breweries be the answer to our prayers? Is it a sports drink? Is it a beer? Well it tastes like a beer, a crisp, pale ale with a touch of passionfruit and pear. But it's isotonic, which means it's easily absorbed by the body, replenishing lost electrolytes and essential vitamins. It also contains 50 per cent less sugar than some leading sports drinks at only 90 calories per can. If the team hangs around for a few bevvies after a game, perhaps add this one to the esky. It tastes pretty good and that's the clincher when it comes to zero-alcohol alcohol.

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

