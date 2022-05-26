Peter Dutton is set to be the new leader of the Liberal party. He confirmed he would run for the top post, saying the Coalition can rebound from its election battering and sweep back into power after just one term.
No other candidate has put him or herself up, so the former defence minister is a near certainty to be installed when the Liberals meet on Monday to choose a new leadership team to take up the fight to Anthony Albanese's Labor government.
It is not clear which direction he would take. Some conservatives are advocating a shift to the right, while moderates are pushing for a return to the political middle ground.
There is a bit of softening from the other side of the parliamentary aisle. The Prime Minister (it seems odd to say it) revealed that he enjoys a much better relationship with Mr Dutton than he did with the departed prime minister Scott Morrison.
"Peter Dutton has never broken a confidence or his word with me," Anthony Albanese said.
"That is a good place to start."
Meanwhile, the former leader of the Liberal party implied that defeat was not his to take responsibility for.
Mr Morrison claimed his devastating election loss was simply Australians wanting to "change the curtains".
One change with the change of government is clear: an "Indigenous Voice to Parliament" has been flagged by Mr Albanese as a priority.
Five years ago, Aboriginal leaders petitioned for a formal representation within the Australian constitution. There would be a new and permanent Indigenous body to advise the federal parliament.
But it would need to be passed in a referendum first, and Mr Albanese has indicated that he and his government would proceed to have one.
It is likely to be warmer but wetter this winter.
Unusually wet weather is forecast for NSW, South Australia, Queensland and the NT, according to the Bureau of Meteorology's Winter 2022 Climate Outlook.
This season is expected to be in the top 20 per cent of wettest winters and with already saturated catchments in south-eastern Australia, the winter rain extends the flood risk for these regions.
And, finally, remember: attitude can conquer altitude.
Sixty-five-year-old Peter Counsell is to take on the Everest Marathon.
Mr Counsell, from Batemans Bay on NSW's South Coast, has spent 40 years travelling to Nepal as a trekking guide, leading hiking, white water rafting and jungle safaris.
But he was always drawn to the mountains, to the high altitude: regions such as Everest, Annapurna and Langtang.
Now he aims to prove that age is no barrier.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
