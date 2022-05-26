Peter Dutton says the Coalition can rebound from its election battering and sweep back into power after just one term, after confirming he would run for the Liberal leadership.
The former defence minister is a near certainty to be installed as Scott Morrison's successor when the Liberals meet on Monday to choose a new leadership team to take up the fight to Anthony Albanese's Labor government.
The Coalition is wrestling with its future direction after the election drubbing. Some conservatives are advocating a shift to the right, while moderates are pushing for a return to the political middle ground.
Mr Dutton has forged a reputation as a conservative hardhead, raising questions as to whether he is the right person to lead a party which just lost inner-city seats across the country to progressive independents, the Greens and Labor.
The Queenslander on Thursday signalled that he wanted to unite the divided wings of the Coalition.
"We're not a moderate-conservative party, we're not a conservative-moderate party, we are the Liberal Party and that's the approach that I want to take," Mr Dutton said in an interview with Sydney's 2GB radio.
"I want to make sure that we bring our party together."
Mr Dutton said he held strong beliefs and wasn't going to change, but rebuffed suggestions he was the hardline conservative his critics have painted him out to be.
He wanted Australians to see a different side to the man who is best known for his strong-arm stance on China and border protection.
Despite the loss of close to 20 seats, Mr Dutton was confident the Coalition could bounce back and defeat Labor at the next election.
"I think this is going to be a bad government," he said.
"When you look at the frontbench, it's full of Rudd and Gillard [government] throwbacks. They don't have the depth and they don't have the commitment to good policy to keep our country secure and to help people doing it tough over the next few years."
Former environment minister Sussan Ley is now the frontrunner to serve as Mr Dutton's deputy, although Jane Hume and Anne Ruston hadn't ruled themselves out of contention as of Thursday.
Mr Dutton wouldn't be drawn on the race, but believed experience was an important prerequisite for the role.
Ms Ley is the most experienced of the trio, having entered Parliament alongside Mr Dutton in 2001.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
