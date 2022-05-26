Rising energy prices are a concern for many households, however, consumers aren't powerless when it comes to negotiating a better deal and finding savings.
One of the best ways for households to shave money off their electricity bill is to contact their retailer and ask for the best deal available. If the savings still don't stack up consumers can switch retailers for a better contract and potentially save hundreds per year.
Energy Consumers Australia chief executive Lynne Gallagher said most Australians are not on the best deal to deliver the lowest possible bills.
"These price rises arrive at the worst possible time, but consumers need not feel helpless in the face of rising bills," Ms Gallagher said.
"There are things they can do to reduce their bill and there are resources available to guide them through it."
She outlined several steps including contacting your retailer, requesting assistance, smarter use of appliances, and switching retailers to save on energy costs.
Energy Consumers Australia also recommended letting your retailer know if you need assistance paying a bill. They are legally obliged to offer you options to make payment easier.
Ms Gallagher is pushing for the onus to be on the retailer rather than the consumer to find savings.
While some price rises are clearly inevitable, Ms Gallagher said the focus should be on ensuring that runaway price spikes seen internationally in places such as the UK do not eventuate here.
"Retailers are not powerless to help consumers in this moment,'' she said.
"Most consumers are supplied by the largest three retailers, and we believe there is some room in their margins whereby they can, and should, absorb some of the pain of rising wholesale costs.
"We know that many Australians are not on the best deal that could deliver lowest possible bills for them."
For Choice heating expert Chris Barnes, practical measures such as sealing drafts are vital to reducing bills over the winter, but households shouldn't underestimate the value of shopping around.
"If you've been with the same energy provider for a while, it's always a good idea to call and ask them if they can give you a better deal," Mr Barnes said.
"You can also compare energy plans using Energy Made Easy."
The government website Energy Made Easy provides comparison between energy plans and offers advice.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
