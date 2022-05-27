The Canberra Times
Kim Ransa Safe House in Canberra provides refuge for migrant women fleeing abuse and is set to close

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
May 27 2022 - 7:30pm
Doris Women's Refuge case manager Kerry Knight and acting manager Nevenka Canelo at the the Kim Ransa Safe House, which closes next week. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The ACT government is being called on to help replace a private home in the Canberra suburbs that has been a short-term - but critical - lifeline to women and children in need, particularly migrants and refugees fleeing domestic violence who have no other means of support.

Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

