The Informer: Murugappan family to return to Biloela and Labor seeks rise in minimum wage

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated May 27 2022 - 6:40am, first published 6:30am
The Murugappan family have been approved to return home to Biloela in Queensland.

The first tangible change in policy of the new government from the old has been announced: a family of Tamil asylum seekers have been permitted to return to their home in the regional Queensland town of Biloela.

