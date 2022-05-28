The Canberra Times
Missing woman last seen leaving hospital in Queanbeyan found safe and well

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 29 2022 - 11:21pm, first published May 28 2022 - 1:30am
Police have located a previously missing woman. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Update: A woman last seen leaving a hospital has been found safe and well.

