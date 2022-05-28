Update: A woman last seen leaving a hospital has been found safe and well.
NSW Policing on Sunday said a woman was reported missing when she left a hospital in Queanbeyan on May 27.
Following inquiries and an appeal for public help by the Monaro Police District, she was found in Chisholm on Sunday afternoon.
Police thank the media and public for their help.
