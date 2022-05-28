The Tuggeranong ViQueens are unstoppable.
And they proved it once again on Saturday against the North-Uni Owls, as they made it five wins from five games with a 19-0 victory.
Advertisement
Brumbies second-rower Shellie Milward wasted no time in her first Premier 15s game of the season, crossing for a try.
Her ViQueens teammates Antoinette Eli and the side's skipper, Pearl Rakete, followed suit before Amelia Kiriui converted two of them.
Vikings coach Duane Petersen said the side were still building, as they did have a lot of new players suiting up this season.
"It's a whole new group, so we've let a lot of the new girls play and get an understanding of the game and get some rhythm," he said.
"Before we brought the more experienced girls in, that have been around for a while, and let them have a run.
"The five games have been tough.
"From a coaching perspective, it's not about a win so much. Today we weren't looking for a win, it's more about our skills, turning up on the day, and putting it together."
It was not the result the Owls were looking for to mark Shelley Bradshaw's 100 game for the club.
But Norths' coach Ziggy Balmaks said there were a number of positives to take away.
Including the side's performance against the best in the competition and a Super W loaded squad.
"It's a fantastic milestone for anybody to have and I mean, everybody's on a pretty big high because they realise that," he said.
"I was just saying to the team that that's the number one team.
"They had, I think, seven Brumbies or ex-Brumbies there and our girls were absolutely in the game for the entire time. So I was really proud of the ladies."
Premier 15s round 6 results:
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.