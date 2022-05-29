The Canberra Times
Dylan Brown powers Parramatta Eels past the Canberra Raiders

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated May 29 2022 - 9:17am, first published 8:00am
Dylan Brown scored two tries in a dominant display for the visitors. Picture: Getty Images

A Dylan Brown-powered Parramatta ended the Canberra Raiders' three-game winning streak as the former Raider also contributed to the home side's downfall.

