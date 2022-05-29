A Dylan Brown-powered Parramatta ended the Canberra Raiders' three-game winning streak as the former Raider also contributed to the home side's downfall.
Off the back of Brown's brilliance, the Eels were too good, winning 28-20 at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
Brown scored two tries, as did former Raiders winger Bailey Simonsson, as he ran for 198 metres and made three line breaks.
Raiders centre Sebastian Kris continued his good try scoring form, also crossing for a brace.
Canberra halfback Jamal Fogarty was solid on his club debut, with one of his kicks leading to a try, while also landing four from four from the kicking tee.
Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton didn't do his State of Origin hopes any harm with a solid display, including setting one up with a kick and another with his contest of a Fogarty bomb.
Josh Papalii will be named for Queensland on Monday morning after he ran for 150 metres, while his front-row partner amassed 234m in a big effort in a losing side.
Fogarty's first bomb might've been a bit heavy, with a little bit of rust on it, but his radar was back in for his second.
It forced Simonsson into an aerial contest with Wighton, with the ball spilling free for Kris to score his third try in three games.
But Bailey got one back against his old club, getting on the end of a Mitchell Moses chip kick to offload for Will Penisini to level the score.
Brown showed his power to crash through a Papalii tackle for a nice solo try - although he was helped by a head clash that forced Papalii off the ground for a head injury assessment, which he passed.
A Joe Tapine offload almost had Raiders winger Jordan Rapana crossing in the corner, but he was stopped inches short.
But a quick play-the-ball and some Elliott Whitehead quick thinking had him diving over out of dummy half for a try.
Brown was dangerous every time he ran the ball, with his power again earning the Eels a big break.
Simonsson hasn't been try scoring form since his switch to Parramatta, but he went from creator to scorer - getting on the end of an overlap for just his second four-pointer of the season.
Eels captain Clint Gutherson might've played a hand in Simonsson's try - with a nice catch-and-pass to his winger - but he also played a role in giving the Green Machine the lead at half-time.
He dropped a Wighton bomb cold, with the ball spilling perfectly into Kris's path for his second of the match - giving the Raiders an 18-16 lead at the break.
Another Brown break put the visitors back in front, despite the five-eighth rolling his ankle in the first half, with some lovely play from both Junior Paulo and Mitchell Moses ending up with Simonsson diving for the corner and his second for the night.
Brown then took advantage of a teammate's line break for a change, with Parra second-rower Shaun Lane splitting the Green Machine open before putting Brown away for his second.
AT A GLANCE
PARRAMATTA EELS 28 (Bailey Simonsson 2, Dylan Brown 2, Will Penisini tries; Mitchell Moses 4 goals) bt CANBERRA RAIDERS 20 (Sebastian Kris 2, Elliott Whitehead tries; Jamal Fogarty 4 goals) at Canberra Stadium. Referee: Todd Smith. Crowd: 16,244.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
