The Canberra Times

Charmian Clift's weekly piece was a revolution: a singular view of a country in flux

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
June 3 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmian Clift's essays, written in 1960s Sydney, were a revolution. Pictures: City of Sydney archive, Supplied

Charmian Clift, her biographer Nadia Wheatley says, is the best-known Australian writer that nobody knows about. Then Wheatley pauses.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.