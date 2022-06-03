Clift writes about family life, society, a changing Australia, immigration. She writes about white-painted bricks, coming home from the city in peak hour while wondering what the point of a five-day working week is, social drinking, the differences (and similarities) between men and women. Clift writes about abortion and Vietnam ("For surely it is a little ironic for the law to be so nice about the rights of unwanted embryo and at the same time put the lives of twenty-year-olds into a lottery barrel?"), and turns her attention with equal skill to the piles of unreturned letters and the first time in years she's home alone, unencumbered by children.