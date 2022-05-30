It has been a day of comings and goings in Parliament House.
Peter Dutton, the former Queensland cop who's been on a media blitz to reposition himself as the man who can lead the Coalition back to the government benches, was elected unopposed as the next Liberal leader.
Advertisement
He used his first appearance as the Opposition Leader to tell Australians he's "not going to change" but wants people to see a different side of him in his new role.
"Hopefully you could tell a different story - that I'm not as bad as the ABC sometimes might report," Mr Dutton said.
Sussan Ley, the former environment minister, was elected the party's deputy.
Defeated former prime minister Scott Morrison said the new leadership team was incredibly experienced.
"[They are] deeply, deeply-committed Australians to both the Liberal cause and, of course, the cause of the nation," Mr Morrison said as he left the party room meeting.
Post-election bloodletting continued in the Nationals party room, too.
David Littleproud emerged victorious from a three-way race between former leader Barnaby Joyce and former minister Darren Chester.
Mr Littleproud has vowed to lead the party, which represents regional electorates, from the "sensible" centre.
Mr Joyce pledged his support to the party's new leadership team - which includes deputy leader Perin Davey - as they begin on a "mighty task ahead of them".
"I suppose you think I am sad. Not really," Mr Joyce said in a video posted to social media on Monday.
"I gave every ounce of my energy to make sure that I looked after the people of regional Australia, the people in the small family businesses, the people in the weatherboard and iron, the people on the farms, making sure that we drove the investments to take their standard of living ahead."
Meanwhile, Rex, the airline, has confirmed the withdrawal of services from five regional centres across NSW and South Australia.
The affected centres are Bathurst in NSW's Central West; Grafton and Ballina in NSW's Northern Rivers and Lismore on the state's north east, and Kangaroo Island in South Australia.
And a NSW parliamentary inquiry has been told towns in the state's north were left "exposed" by this year's devastating flooding crisis, which highlighted a housing crisis in the region.
At least 10 people died in the weather crisis that forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and left many towns in the region severely damaged.
Federal and state authorities have faced criticism over their handling of the emergency, including on response times, preparedness and recovery.
On Monday, Byron Shire Council mayor Michael Lyon told the inquiry the floods revealed an "inability to deal" with a housing crisis which existed before the crisis.
Advertisement
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.