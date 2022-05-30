The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

David Littleproud elected Nationals leader, Perin Davey wins deputy

Sarah Basford Canales
Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Sarah Basford Canales, and Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated May 30 2022 - 5:30am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

David Littleproud has vowed to lead the Nationals from the "sensible" centre after knocking off Barnaby Joyce to seize the party's top job.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.