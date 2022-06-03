The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Part of the Sydney Building, 32 Northbourne Avenue, Canberra listed for sale

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated June 3 2022 - 3:24am, first published 1:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A prime piece of real estate in Canberra's Sydney Building is up for sale. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

A section of Canberra's iconic Sydney Building has been listed for sale, piquing the interest of interstate buyers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.