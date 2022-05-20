A rural estate located 30 minutes outside Canberra has hit the market, complete with nine bedrooms, five bathrooms, 12 car spaces, a tennis court and pool.
Known as Millpost, the 350-acre Williamsdale property is fully off-grid with solar panels, a wind turbine, six large dams and 500,000-litre water storage.
Situated south of Royalla on the NSW border, 7245 Monaro Highway is slated for auction in June with price expectations of $3 million.
Sellers Travis Doherty and Sarah Bailey bought the home in 2017 from the original owners who built the house in 2009.
Following a serious accident earlier this year, Mr Doherty, who was formerly the CEO at Village Building Co, said the couple had reassessed and decided it was time to move closer to Canberra.
"I was lopping down a tree and it fell on me, so I had pretty bad accident," he said.
"One, I'm sort of lucky to be alive but two, I can't do, certainly in the short term, things I normally do around the property.
"So it's one of those things. It's been an amazing five years but it's time for someone else to come in and have their turn."
After moving in Mr Doherty and Ms Bailey redesigned the main living area and added a fireplace and library.
"The previous owners did an amazing job, they built the place, we really sort of built upon that and put our own touch on it," Mr Doherty said.
"Canberra winters are pretty cold so to have a fireplace is pretty amazing."
The living space sits at the heart of the main residence, with six bedrooms and four bathrooms spread across two wings of the home. There's also two laundries, a cellar, gym and a walk-in pantry off the kitchen.
"The house itself is just phenomenal ... it's like seriously living in a resort," Mr Doherty said.
"Then we've got the big guest house next door which is a three-bedroom house.
"We've both got huge families and we've always got some of our family and friends staying, we love it."
The home flows out onto an alfresco terrace with a kitchen, pizza oven and built-in barbecue. A championship-sized tennis court and 15-metre heated swimming pool complete the outdoor area.
The property is on two titles, one at 305 acres and the other 42 acres, that will be sold together. The block is divided into five fully fenced areas with hiking trails and around 500 metres of Murrumbidgee River frontage.
There is also the potential to add holiday cabins and run a tourism business on the site, subject to council approval.
The commute from Canberra was never an issue, Mr Doherty said, particularly when arriving home to their own private retreat.
"We moved up from Melbourne seven years ago, most people from Canberra thought we were crazy when we were buying it because it was going to be 25 minutes to get into town," he said.
"What I think sets it apart is the tranquility and peacefulness of the place. You feel like you're out in the middle of nowhere, yet you're 30 kilometres to Canberra."
In 2010, the property was awarded ACT and Southern NSW country home of the year by the Housing Industry Association.
Leading the sale is David Medina of Sydney Sotheby's International Realty. He said Millpost has attracted a broad range of buyers since it was listed two weeks ago.
"It's just a well-designed, well-structured, well-built home that really is designed for families or entertainers," Mr Medina said.
"I've got interest from all around Australia, I've got overseas [buyers] that are coming in to look at it, it's been well received throughout the Canberra region."
The home is set to go to auction on Monday, June 6 and no pre-auction offers will be accepted, Mr Medina said.
"[The sellers are] not accepting anything prior, they want to do business on the night. They've been very, very transparent about it and they want to see what the market has to say," he said.
CoreLogic records show the property sold for $2,375,000 in 2017.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
