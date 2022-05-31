The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

ACT Court of Appeal dismisses Joshua Higgins' appeal against jail sentence for manslaughter of Jae-Ho Oh

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated May 31 2022 - 7:57pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jae-Ho Oh was killed by Joshua Higgins, in his early 30s, on the morning of March 11, 2019.

A heavy drinker who killed his friend during a "short-and-frenzied attack" that included 14 stab wounds has had his jail sentence appeal dismissed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.