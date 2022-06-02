"The two party political system in Australia is adversarial by nature. It's like two football teams (Union or League, not soccer or AFL) who are always striving to get across the advantage line. In parliament that has previously meant by any means possible. The election result hints of more of the same, however I hope Albanese succeeds in trying to change that - time will tell. A better quality of politicians would lead to a better quality parliament. The "independents" were a ray of hope, but I fear that they, along with other crossbenchers, may be stifled in some areas - time will tell on that also. Question Time needs to be just that, questions being put to the government, not just a series of Dorothy Dixers, which do nothing but take up valuable time. Oh, and Keating was just an embarrassment and a nasty piece of work. No wonder he didn't get a mention." - Bob