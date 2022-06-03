This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen drew two lines yesterday - one under the climate wars and the other under kneejerk energy interventions and table napkin policy shifts. He also drew a sharp distinction between his government's approach to energy policy and that of the one it has just replaced. And he made it clear to a couple of barky journalists, who haven't dialled it down since the election campaign, he'd brook no nonsense from them.
He appeared with members of Emergency Leaders for Climate Action, the group of retired emergency chiefs which in 2019 had tried without success to meet with Scott Morrison to warn of the climate-fuelled bushfire peril the country faced. This government, unlike the last, Bowen said, was happy to receive their expert advice.
For a minister in a brand new government, confronting soaring energy prices and a domestic shortage of gas and coal - a major crisis by any reckoning - Bowen was remarkably calm. Yes, action would be taken, he said. No, it wouldn't be happening until he had advice from the experts. Bowen will meet all the state energy ministers next week to plot a way out of the crisis. He wasn't prepared to rule anything out - or anything in.
As you'd expect, parallels are being drawn between this dead cat dropped on the Labor government's table and the oil shock of 1973, which hit 10 months after the election of the Whitlam government and helped poleaxe the economy. Just like 1973, global factors come into play. Then, it was dwindling supply and a nasty war in the Middle East. Now, the war in Ukraine and the sanctions on Russia have choked off supply, creating a huge surge in global demand. Domestic demand is up too, thanks to problems with coal-fired power stations. Unlike 1973, Australia has become one of the world's largest exporters of natural gas, so why don't we just keep enough for ourselves at a lower price? If only it were that simple. Contracts have been signed and if they are broken, we'll be tarred with the sovereign risk brush. Unreliable suppliers don't get new orders.
What's galling is that we should be energy rich. We have more free wind and sun than most places on earth but dithering and endless climate wars - 23 energy policies in nine years - mean we haven't bothered to harness it on the scale we need. Perhaps there is a silver lining in this dark economic cloud. If it hastens development of renewable energy, we'll become less vulnerable to global shocks. And our planet might breathe a little easier too.
- Former prime minister Julia Gillard has warned the rise of working from home after COVID risks undermining gender equality in workplaces if employers favour staff spending more time in offices with promotions. Ms Gillard warned female employees taking on the bulk of family caring responsibilities and working from home could be left behind if employers rewarded "visible" staff present in office buildings with opportunities.
- Foreign Minister Penny Wong was back in the Pacific, meeting with the Samoan Prime Minister. In an ongoing effort to head off Chinese efforts to extend its influence in the region, she promised to supply the island with a new Guardian-class patrol boat.
- High Court chief justice Sir Gerard Brennan, has died aged 94. Sir Gerard served as a justice of the High Court of Australia from 1981 to 1995, and as the 10th chief justice from 1995 to 1998. His lead judgement on the Mabo case recognised for the first time under Australian law that Indigenous peoples had lived in Australia for thousands of years and their rights to their land according to their own laws and customs had never been extinguished.
THEY SAID IT: "Whenever a man has cast a longing eye on offices, a rottenness begins in his conduct." - Thomas Jefferson.
YOU SAID IT: "Clearly, this government has hopes of restoring more positive relations with China as opposed to the very negative rubbish previously espoused by the Coalition. Penny Wong is highly skilled and the fact that she is a woman and of Chinese descent can only assist in playing down the Anglo European, patronising approaches of the recent past to many of our neighbours. Let's hope too that Anthony and co read The Echidna for lots of sound and simple advice." - Chris
"I think Penny Wong is a highly intelligent person who can get on with people and do her job. She has a lot to fix up. As for China they are a worry but we have to work with them. They are part of our export trade and we need them. That being said we need to be careful that they do not infringe on our rights. A bit of harmony would be good. This government has a hard road to travel but people should give them a go." - Val
"Having been a union rep and a member of the Labor Party for many years I began to notice that we were actually fighting for the destruction of our own jobs, and when I began questioning it, all hell began to be imposed upon me. I'm not opposed to communism in its truest form: everyone being treated equally regardless of position/status. But unfortunately now that's been lost for control purposes. So if we're comfortable living under Chinese control... and this is where this is leading - anyone thinking otherwise is delusional - so if we're comfortable living as we're told to live, then we've got to be happy don't we?" - Darrell
"G'day Echidna. When Marise Payne appeared on Insiders after the emergence of Covid-19, she echoed the bombast of the Trump administration. The new government has the opportunity to distance itself from Marise on this issue by saying that the better response was to take a health approach. Australia could have expressed concern at the emergence of the virus, and offer whatever help China might have thought relevant and that we were capable of providing. I understand at least one Australian has participated in an international delegation attempting to determine the actual cause of the virus, and visited China as part of that inquiry." - Bernard
"I agree, let's not have a jet-setting Albanese. Send your ministers out with your message as often as you can. Too much global theatre as well. Implement now the changes we need, ASAP." - Lynne
"Penny Wong's years of political experience and general demeanour stands her in good stead, In contrast to the previous rather ineffectual foreign minister, I think she's achieved positive results in a very short time. China already shows signs of thawing after two years which can only be good for us considering the billions of dollars involved. On that front, I feel cautiously optimistic, the baying of the largely hostile MSM notwithstanding." - Ces
"I think Penny Wong will be awesome. On another thing as a Tasmanian voter feeling a bit left out of the celebrations, I have to say, Jeremy Rockcliffe's announcement that he's okay with changing the date of Australia Day is interesting. Where's the debate about why we need an Australia Day? Nationalism around the world creates division and conflict. We could celebrate World Day, where countries highlight their shared concerns and aspirations, and, locally, Reconciliation Day." - Maureen
"As you have already said Wong is personable, intelligent, articulate etc. but she is also very strong. It would take a extra strong foreign politician to phase her. It is about time we had someone like her in Foreign Affairs. Diplomacy with strength." - TJ
"China created them, and only China can resolve our differences. China is just a big bully on the world scene, and it's difficult for a small country like Oz to stand up to it. It's like David and Goliath, only David doesn't have a slingshot. Penny Wong is currently on a government sales and marketing trip. Time will tell if the itinerary, contacts, discussions and sales pitch will be fruitful. We all wish her well. Her Biggest problem ? Dealing with China." - Bob
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
