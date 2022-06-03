As you'd expect, parallels are being drawn between this dead cat dropped on the Labor government's table and the oil shock of 1973, which hit 10 months after the election of the Whitlam government and helped poleaxe the economy. Just like 1973, global factors come into play. Then, it was dwindling supply and a nasty war in the Middle East. Now, the war in Ukraine and the sanctions on Russia have choked off supply, creating a huge surge in global demand. Domestic demand is up too, thanks to problems with coal-fired power stations. Unlike 1973, Australia has become one of the world's largest exporters of natural gas, so why don't we just keep enough for ourselves at a lower price? If only it were that simple. Contracts have been signed and if they are broken, we'll be tarred with the sovereign risk brush. Unreliable suppliers don't get new orders.

