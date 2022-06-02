Canberrans' appetite for co-working spaces has not been dulled by the pandemic or the working-from-home phenomenon.
Since Hub Australia, the nation's largest privately-owned flexible workspace operator, opened in Canberra a year ago, the space has remained almost fully occupied and continues to grow its waiting list.
The Hub Civic Quarter space is located in Northbourne Avenue, accommodating up to 300 members across two levels. It works with the building's landlord, Amalgamated Property Group, to provide a business centre and concierge services.
Members can hire a desk, office or suite. There are other attractions such as an in-house barista and media suite with podcasting facilities.
Hub Australia CEO and founder Brad Krauskopf said Canberra had been a stand-out performer for the company post the pandemic.
"Hub Australia's success in Canberra during our first year shows businesses in the capital are leading the way in embracing flexible and liberated work," he said.
"We have seen stronger demand here than any other Hub site since the pandemic, even though we opened in a challenging year."
Mr Krauskopf said there seemed to be "less hesitation to get back in the office" in Canberra, compared to other states.
He also suggested Canberra's lifestyle and flexible working options made it a big selling point for employers.
"After the pandemic, people have thought a lot about how they want to work and where they want to work," he said.
Architecture firm Gray Puksand is one of the businesses using the spaces at Hub Civic Quarter.
Partner Amanda Fyfe said the business had gradually taken on more space as its office was established in Canberra and its staff grew from three to 10.
The attraction was not only the facilities but the regular catch-ups organised by Hub Civic Quarter which made it easy to meet and collaborate with other businesses in the building.
There were fortnightly breakfasts and fortnightly after-work drinks which made people from a breadth of backgrounds connect.
"Everyone we might potentially be in business with is here, from landscape architects to builders," she said.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
