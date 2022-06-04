You need to look east and have a nice clear view. Saturn is visible from about 11pm, with Jupiter and Mars visible from about 2:30am, and Venus from about 4:30am. However, in order to see Mercury, you'll have to wait until about 5:45 - 6am for it to be high enough above the horizon. However, if you wait too late, the sun will start to rise, and it will get too bright, and you'll miss it.