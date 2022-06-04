The Canberra Times
The Informer: Canberra landmark renamed to honour Queen

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated June 4 2022 - 7:15am, first published 5:47am
Aspen Island in Canberra, the home of the National Carillon, has been renamed. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was in Canberra on Saturday, renaming Aspen Island to honour Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

