Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was in Canberra on Saturday, renaming Aspen Island to honour Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.
The landmark, located on Lake Burley Griffin within the Parliamentary Triangle, will now formally be known as Queen Elizabeth II Island.
Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced plans to rename the artificial landmark on New Year's Day, marking the Queen's 70 years on the throne.
Mr Albanese said the Queen had stood with Australia as a "true and steadfast friend, through the good times and also the hard times".
A fortnight into the top job, Mr Albanese has vowed to become a common sight in Canberra, saying he plans to lead the country from The Lodge.
The Prime Minister also told ACM the regions will not be left behind during his tenure.
"I think that the key is to identify what are the comparative advantages that different regions have to grow their economy, to grow jobs, to support living standards in those regions," Mr Albanese said.
Labor's newly sworn-in cabinet will already be feeling the pressure, with the cost of living increasing, with gas prices going from $10 a gigajoule to $800 in recent months.
This gargantuan spike has caused the Australian Energy Market Operator to step in, temporarily capping prices at $40 a gigajoule until June 10.
The Australian Energy Regulator has warned wholesale power prices are likely to remain high for at least two years.
Two men in their 30s who recently travelled to Europe have developed symptoms after landing in Sydney.
Monkeypox, endemic in some parts of Africa, has been reported in several countries around the world over the past month.
Six cases have so far been confirmed in Australia.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
