Brumbies' into Super Rugby semis with gutsy win over Hurricanes

It was almost the tale of two cards, with the Wellington Hurricanes getting the rub of the yellow - while the ACT Brumbies got the rub of the red.
But the Brumbies refused to let that be the narrative.
Instead, they produced a gutsy come-from-behind win - despite outside centre Len Ikitau getting red carded in just the 23rd minute.
Just minutes later the officials decided Owen Franks deserved only a yellow card for a similar tackle - that forced Brumbies flyhalf Noah Lolesio off for a head injury assessment.
It mean the home side was down two 14 men for 20 minutes compared with the Hurricanes' 10.
But it didn't bother the Brumbies. They produced a stunning second half to win 35-25 in tough conditions at Canberra Stadium on Saturday night.
That sent them into the Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals against the Auckland Blues in Auckland next Saturday night - preventing an all-New Zealand final four.
It was a case of contrasting game plans with the Hurricanes looking to keep the ball in hand and run at all costs, while the Brumbies were looking to kick for field position and look to their powerful set piece.
That plan didn't start overly well for the home side though, with scrumhalf Nic White putting his first box kick out on the full.
But the proof was in the pudding as some important contributions from the Brumbies' finishers proved decisive.
It was a fitting Canberra farewell for Brumbies coach Dan McKellar and senior player Scott Sio as they now take their fight to foreign shores.
It also broke their three-game losing streak against Kiwi sides and got them their first win without powerhouse Rob Valetini.
The Brumbies were notably physical at the collision - an area that let them down last week.
Hurricanes scrumhalf TJ Perenara felt that with an early knock to his heavily bandaged leg in his 150th game, but he was able to play out the game.
Hurricanes opened the scoring with a Jordie Barrett penalty from inside his own half and long range penalty goals were a theme of his night.
But a beautiful kick from Barrett for the corner to find his fullback Josh Moorby unmarked to score and leave the Brumbies holding an inquisition about what happened.
Then Ikitau was red carded for a high shot on Hurricanes flyhalf Aidan Morgan to end his night.
Moments later Brumbies fans were baying for blood when Franks put a late shot on Lolesio, but Franks escaped with just a yellow - much to the disgust of the Canberrans.
But the Brumbies made Wellington pay for their prop's indiscretion anyway - hooker Folau Fainga'a crashing over from a rolling maul.
Not surprisingly the Brumbies lead the competition for tries from lineouts - this was their 38th of the campaign.
Irae Simone produced a stunning try to get them back in the game, but the lead didn't last long, with another Barrett penalty goal quickly followed by some Moorby brilliance - this time the fullback sliced through the Brumbies defence for a try in the shadows of half-time.
Wellington led 22-15 at the break.
But everything changed off the back of a powerful Nick Frost run.
It had the Brumbies rumbling forward and off the back of the momentum he created Tom Banks dove over in the corner to reclaim the lead.
Fellow finisher Lachy Lonergan was also influential with some hard running and great work at the breakdown.
Almost fittingly, the Hurricanes finished the game with only 14 men after winger Salesi Rayasi was yellow-carded for a professional foul with just seven minutes remaining before Brumbies winger Tom Wright crashed over to seal the win.
AT A GLANCE
ACT BRUMBIES 35 (Folau Fainga'a, Irae Simone, Tom Banks, Tom Wright tries; Nic White conversion; Noah Lolesio 3 penalties, 2 conversions) bt WELLINGTON HURRICANES 25 (Josh Moorby 2 tries; Jordie Barrett 5 penalties) at Canberra Stadium. Referee: Paul Williams.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
