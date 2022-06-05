The Canberra Times
Sensitive Content

Canberra doctor Peter Scott honoured and his enormous loss lamented at public memorial service

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated June 5 2022 - 8:46am, first published 8:30am
Dr Peter Scott's sons Hamish (left) and Tim Scott address his public memorial at the Llewellyn Hall on Sunday. Picture: Keegan Carroll

A public memorial for Canberra obstetrician Dr Peter Scott on Sunday was told he died by suicide after being in turmoil and feeling unsupported in the wake of an "extremely traumatic" event during his work at the Canberra Hospital.

