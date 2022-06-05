Canberra doctor Peter Scott honoured and his enormous loss lamented at public memorial service

A public memorial for Canberra obstetrician Dr Peter Scott on Sunday was told he died by suicide after being in turmoil and feeling unsupported in the wake of an "extremely traumatic" event during his work at the Canberra Hospital.
Llewellyn Hall was packed with family, colleagues and friends of Dr Scott but also mothers who wanted to give thanks for the care they had received from him.
Dr Scott's sons Hamish and Tim both addressed the memorial, Tim sharing special memories of their beloved dad but also speaking directly about his death on May 26.
Tim Scott said his father had been struggling in the aftermath of a very confronting delivery and then felt unsupported by the hospital.
"Pete died because he didn't get the help he so obviously and desperately needed," his son said.
His family told the gathering Dr Scott had considered leaving the profession after 30 years as a doctor but felt he could do more good by remaining.
His wife Ann Maree Parker said Dr Scott had been dealing with a "perfect storm of torment" in the days leading to his death.
A midwife, Ms Parker had been present at a delivery which traumatised everyone involved. But in its wake, Dr Scott felt "unsupported" by the hospital and received only "shallow" help.
"In the last few days, it has been brought to my attention that the hospital will try to address the issues surrounding the care of its staff on a deeper level.
"I implore them to work diligently towards that goal," Ms Parker said.
Peter was the kind of doctor we all wanted to be. He believed in us and he brought out the best in people- Doctor Dougald Kenny speaking on behalf of the doctors, nurses and midwives who Dr Scott mentored
The couple, who married in 2016, were deeply in love and brought together their respective children in a blended family.
They also worked side by side to deliver babies and teach midwives in the developing world to improve maternal health care. People regarded them as a dream team, the memorial was told.
Speaker after speaker at the memorial described Dr Scott as a humble, patient, generous and caring man.
They shared many happy and funny memories of him, including his penchant for a long story, and his passion for his family, music, the Franklin River, and improving obstetric care in the developing world.
And gurgling babies strapped to their mother's chest at the memorial were the most tangible proof of his enormous legacy.
Rivett couple Peter Johns and Nat McCann wanted to be at the memorial with their sons Morgan, two, and Arlo, six months, who were both delivered by Dr Scott at the Canberra Hospital.
They remembered Dr Scott had made them feel "everything was going to be OK" in both labours, especially the first when Morgan was delivered by emergency caesarean.
"You could feel the care from him," Ms McCann said. "He was so warm. That was the energy you felt, this warmth from him."
Another mum, Sam Lawry, was at the memorial with her son Max, five months. Also a midwife who worked with Dr Scott, Mrs Lawry said he had given her the confidence to try for a second child after she suffered a complicated first pregnancy.
"He was just the most caring man you could ever meet," she said.
Family friend Greg Robertson said Dr Scott was raised in Scone in the Upper Hunter of NSW. He studied medicine at the University of NSW in Sydney and worked as a GP before specialising in obstetrics and gynaecology.
Dr Scott also helped to improve obstetrics care in the developing world, including at the Muda (Mother) Ignacia Hospital in West Timor, which was established by Canberra obstetrician Dr David O'Rourke and his wife Sue-Ann who also spoke at the memorial.
The head of the hospital, Sister Bernadette, was also able to attend the memorial service, after a last-minute scramble to secure her a visa in time.
Doctors Dougald Kenny and Nat De Cure spoke to the memorial service on behalf of their colleagues who had worked with Dr Peter Scott, saying he had been a caring and supportive mentor.
"He would go above and beyond for his patients," Dr Kenny said.
"He was kind and he was sincere. He even gave his personal mobile number to patients all the time. Peter was the kind of doctor we all wanted to be. He believed in us and he brought out the best in people. He didn't care about money or accolades. He cared about people."
Another young doctor Nat De Cure said Dr Scott had influenced all their lives for the better and created an atmosphere where "it was safe to be open and honest and to learn".
"I don't know how many babies Pete delivered but he never lost the joy of a really beautiful birth," she said, adding she would spend "every day with purpose" because that's what Dr Scott did.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
