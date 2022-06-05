The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

NRL: Savage Canberra Raiders defence stops Sydney Roosters comeback short

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated June 5 2022 - 9:51am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders fullback Xavier Savage scores a brilliant try. Picture: Keegan Carroll

There'll be plenty of talk about that Xavier Savage try. But it was that defensive effort just before half-time that earned the Canberra Raiders the win.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.