17 Caladenia Street, O'Connor ACT sells for $1.4 million in Canberra's Saturday auctions

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated June 6 2022 - 2:14am, first published 2:10am
An ex-government house in O'Connor sold for $1.4 million in Canberra's Saturday auctions. Picture: Agent Team Canberra

An overseas buyer has secured a prime piece of land in O'Connor for their impending return to Australia, paying $1.4 million for a three-bedroom house at auction.

