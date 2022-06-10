The Canberra Sinfonia's next concert, Apcar's Holland, features contemporary music specialist pianist Ronan Apcar. The centrepiece is the premiere of Australian composer Dulcie Holland's Piano Concertino. It also features the Australian premiere of The Light that Breaks Through by Chinese-American composer Bobby Ge, and the concert premiere of music from June Again by Christopher Gordon. Sunday, June 19 at 5pm at Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest. More information and tickets: canberrasinfonia.com.
Writer-director Cathy Petocz's play presented by Canberra Youth Theatre sees six teenagers drawn into the twilight bush of Black Mountain. Time shifts, they become lost and a mysterious knife keeps turning up. The Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre, on June 15, 17 and 18 at 7.30pm, June 18 at 2pm and June 19 at 5pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Advertisement
Australian magicians Mike Tyler and Christopher Wayne perform full-frontal illusions. Contains nudity, sexual references and adult themes. The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, Saturday June 18 at 7.30pm. canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Entries for the National Capital Art Prize will close on June 30, 2022. See: nationalcapitalartprize.com.au.
Ceramic artist Owen Rye's exhibition is an exploration of abstraction in ceramic sculpture and photography. Canberra Potters Gallery, Thursday June 16 at 6pm until July 10. See: canberrapotters.com.au.
Musical duo John Shortis and Moya Simpson will be marking 50 years of Don McLean's cryptic song and paying tribute to popular music of the 1950s, '60s and '70s. The Belconnen Arts Centre Theatre, Saturday June 11 at 7pm. See: belcoarts.com.au.
In Canberra Youth Orchestra's concert, each piece has been paired with a unique lighting display. They'll play Hyde's Happy Occasion Overture and Finsterer's Lake Ice, both Canberra premieres, Sainsbury's Beach Holiday and Dvorak's Eighth Symphony. Friday June 17 at 7pm at the Belconnen Arts Centre Theatre. See: belcoarts.com.au/cyo.
The next performance by the LGBTQ+ choir will be Let the Rainbow Sing, led by new musical director Lachlan Snow. Saturday June 18 at 3pm in the B Hall of the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre. See: canberraqwire.org.au.
Musica da Camera returns with harpist Elizabeth Alford for a concert under Lizzy Collier with works by Australian composer F.S. Kelly, Finzi, Schoenberg, Suk, and Vaughan Williams. Saturday June 18 at 2.30pm at Holy Covenant Anglican Church, Cook. Tickets online only: trybooking.com/BZGEL.
In Joseph Kesselring's black comedy, a theatre critic introduces his fiancée to his eccentric family, only to discover they're worse than he knew. Canberra REP Theatre (Theatre 3), Saturday June 11 at 8pm, more performances until June 25. See: canberrarep.org.au.
Free-Rain Theatre Company's production of the award-winning David Williamson comedy about Sydney morals and mores is on at ACT HUB on Saturday June 11 at 2pm and 7.30pm with more performances until June 25. See: acthub.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.