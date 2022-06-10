The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Visual art

Capital Life, June 11, 2022: Abstractions, American Pie and Apcar's Holland are highlights

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
June 10 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The centrepiece of pianist Ronan Apcar's performance in Forrest will be the premiere of Australian composer Dulcie Holland's Piano Concertino. Picture: Queena Kuang

Apcar's Holland

The Canberra Sinfonia's next concert, Apcar's Holland, features contemporary music specialist pianist Ronan Apcar. The centrepiece is the premiere of Australian composer Dulcie Holland's Piano Concertino. It also features the Australian premiere of The Light that Breaks Through by Chinese-American composer Bobby Ge, and the concert premiere of music from June Again by Christopher Gordon. Sunday, June 19 at 5pm at Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest. More information and tickets: canberrasinfonia.com.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Visual art
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.