The Canberra Sinfonia's next concert, Apcar's Holland, features contemporary music specialist pianist Ronan Apcar. The centrepiece is the premiere of Australian composer Dulcie Holland's Piano Concertino. It also features the Australian premiere of The Light that Breaks Through by Chinese-American composer Bobby Ge, and the concert premiere of music from June Again by Christopher Gordon. Sunday, June 19 at 5pm at Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest. More information and tickets: canberrasinfonia.com.