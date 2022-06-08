Tradies are a handy barometer of the state of the economy. One who recently did some work for The Echidna talked of mates refusing to offer quotes beyond seven days out because the cost of materials was rising so sharply. He said some had to scale back the work they did because they couldn't get labourers, one so much so he was downing tools and retiring early. It was not just the war in Ukraine or China's COVID-related supply chain issues causing problems. A huge chunk of Australia's softwood stock was lost when plantations were incinerated in the Black Summer fires.

