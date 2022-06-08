The Canberra Capitals have re-signed centre Alex Bunton for the 2022/23 WNBL season starting on November 3.
Last season Bunton made her return for the Capitals after two years out of the game.
In 2019 she retired due to a knee injury but in the 24 months that followed she was the victim of domestic violence before being able to remove herself and her daughter, Opal, from the situation.
The former Opals star delivered on the court for the Capitals, with a team-high field goal shooting average (53 per cent) and her experience helped drive the squad's campaign to the WNBL semi-finals.
"Returning to the UC Caps was a no-brainer when it came down to family," Bunton said. "It is a big family club and Opal being so young still and being a single mum, I need that support behind me.
"I am excited to work with [new Capitals coach Kristen] Vealy as she was a huge influence in my previous years, and I can't wait to further build on last year.
"I am grateful to have my family around me and to be back in the Caps environment. I can't wait for the season."
Veal said locking in fan-favourite Bunton for the upcoming campaign was a huge win for the squad as they aim to improve on last season's bizarre ending.
After Perth won Game 1 of the best-of-three series in Western Australia, Game 2 in Canberra had to be cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
The series was amended by the WNBL to be a best-of-two series but when the rescheduled Game 2 fixture was moved to Perth, the Capitals made the "difficult decision" to concede the series.
"I'm looking forward to reconnecting with Bunts and continuing to build on her solid return to the WNBL last season," Veal said. "Bunts is one of the league's few legit centres and we will look to her to make an impact both ends through her size, athleticism, and physicality.
"There's no reason why her game shouldn't go to another level this year with more opportunity and responsibility - solidifying herself as a dominant big in the league."
Bunting is the sixth signing announced for the new season along with Jade Melbourne, Shaneice Swain, Gemma Potter, Tahlia Tupaea, and Brittany Smart.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
