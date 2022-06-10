A Canberra college has proposed a 186-unit development that would bring a mix of residential dwellings and hotel accommodation to Gungahlin, its second development application for the suburb this year.
The operators of Canberra Business and Technology College, Evya Group Pty Ltd, have submitted an application for block 12 section 249, located on The Valley Avenue.
Advertisement
The project would comprise 75 residential apartments, 48 serviced apartments and 63 hotel rooms across three buildings, if approved.
It would also include approximately 1000 square metres of commercial use, two levels of basement parking and two rooftop terraces. The project has been designed by Canberra architecture firm Judd Studio.
Mr Arora and Mr Bhutani were unavailable for comment on the application when contacted by The Canberra Times.
Following a review session in December, the National Capital Design Review Panel raised concerns with the The Valley Avenue development's solar access and sun shading.
"As presented, the Panel considers the largely unshaded, unarticulated facade is likely to result in excessive heat loss in winter and undesirable heat gain in summer," the panel said.
In response, the applicant stated a number of elements including metal screening and opaque balustrades would be incorporated to provide shading and privacy.
MORE DEVELOPMENT NEWS:
The panel also noted a concern of substantial overshadowing of the adjacent site and stated the issue "must be the primary focus of future design development".
The applicant stated it had relocated "the nine-storey apartment and commercial accommodation buildings towards The Valley Avenue and the four-storey hotel building to the southern boundary" to reduce the potential for overshadowing.
The period for public representations closes on July 4.
The application follows another proposal by the college earlier in 2022 for a new educational facility and residential precinct, also in Gungahlin.
Located on the corner of Gungahlin Place and Camilleri Way, the project would include 46 residential apartments in one tower and an education establishment and motel in the other.
Mr Arora told The Canberra Times in February he had received strong buyer interest from college staff and graduates for the residential component of the development.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.