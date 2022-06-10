The Canberra Times
Canberra Business and Technology College submits development application for residential and hotel project on The Valley Avenue, Gungahlin

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
June 10 2022 - 7:30pm
An artist impression of The Valley Avenue development by Evya Group Pty Ltd. Picture: Judd Studio

A Canberra college has proposed a 186-unit development that would bring a mix of residential dwellings and hotel accommodation to Gungahlin, its second development application for the suburb this year.

