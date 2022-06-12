Despite the odds being stacked against them, female business owners manage to juggle hostile operating conditions, kids, mortgages and cost-of-living pressures to continue operating. They're not after handouts - all they want is a more even playing field. Small business women don't want PR stunts, but rather a seat at the table when it comes to decision-making and tenders. The government could help by giving female small businesses the opportunity to work hard and accomplish success on their own terms by increasing access to big-ticket tenders and contracts and incentivising companies who subcontract to fully female owned small businesses.

