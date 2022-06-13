Shane Warne would no doubt have been chuffed - but it wouldn't have gone to his head.
The new Officer of the Order of Australia was that rare combination: an ordinary bloke to his multitude of fans but also the most extraordinary sportsman and Australian - a man of immense talent whose ego remained grounded.
The posthumous award was for his service to cricket, of course, having taken 708 wickets in his career, but also as recognition of his charity work.
Ash Barty was also appointed an AO after retiring from tennis with three grand slam singles championships, including this year's Australian Open.
They were among the 992 people on the Queen's Birthday Honours list.
The nation's former chief medical officer Brendan Murphy was made a Companion of the Order of Australia for his guidance - often very publicly on television - in the depths of the pandemic.
In the United States, Canberra's newest immigrant really is on her way.
Caroline Kennedy was sworn in as the new US ambassador to Australia. The daughter of the late president John F Kennedy said she was grateful for the opportunity to represent her country to a "vital ally".
At home, the fall-out from the election continues: the former prime minister Malcom Turnbull criticised the new opposition leader Peter Dutton over his claim that he tried to buy two US nuclear submarines.
Mr Turnbull called the claims "belligerent" bluster.
And the arrival of snow has brought trouble.
Canberrans and Sydneysiders flocking to the mountains on the ski season's official opening weekend were warned that huge demand had caused traffic jams and an overflowing car park.
The principal contractor behind the Selwyn Snow Resort's resurrection advised the business that completion had fallen behind schedule due to unprecedented weather conditions.
In a statement, the resort said: "Selwyn Snow Resort saw challenging early season conditions with over 100cm of snowfall over the past seven days.
"A set of unprecedented challenges including record rainfalls across November and December, material supply shortage and the COVID state-wide lockdown last year have meant further delays in progress."
Meanwhile, on the coast, a big swell brought a warning to keep out - though the most skilled surfers went in. The pictures were spectacular.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
