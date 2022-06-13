Rapid snowfall has come at the cost of Selwyn Snow Resort's reopening - which has been moved back to 2023.
The principal contractor behind the resort's resurrection advised the business on Friday that the project's completion had fallen behind schedule due to unprecedented weather conditions.
As a result, the resort has had no choice but to postpone its July 2 reopening until next year.
In a formal statement, the resort wrote: "Selwyn Snow Resort saw challenging early season conditions with over 100cm of snowfall over the past 7 days.
"A set of unprecedented challenges including record rainfalls across November and December, material supply shortage and the COVID state-wide lockdown last year have meant further delays in progress."
The "heartbreaking" decision to postpone comes after two years of tireless efforts to rebuild the resort after it took extensive damage during the 2019-2022 Black Summer Fires.
NSW Member for Monaro Nichole Overall said the delay has been brought on by the one thing the region had been wishing for: "record snow".
"Given these incredible efforts, it makes the decision not to be able to open at this time ... even more heartbreaking, for the operators, everyone on-site and the visiting public as well," she said.
"In saying that, I know things will continue to go from strength to strength and when Selwyn Snow Resort opens, it will offer some of the most spectacular advancements and attractions in the country that will make it worth the wait."
Snowy Valley's Mayor Ian Chaffey said it is almost unbelievable to think that a resort which banks on snow to operate is now suffering for having recorded too much of it.
"Gee whiz, it's a bit tough to have that as an inconvenience, 'too much snow'. I mean, it's a snow business," he said.
"The simple fact that they have been inconvenienced by too much snow is one thing, but if they can't finish their project and make the best of the season, that's another."
Only last month did Mr Chaffey state that the reopening would be "fantastic" for the region, with the snow season known for prompting an increase in tourism.
Hayley grew up in Carabost, 45 minutes south-east of Wagga. She graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong in 2020 before launching her career at The Daily Advertiser. You can find her covering events, entertainment and human interest. Email: hayley.wilkinson@dailyadvertiser.com.au
