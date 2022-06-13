The Canberra Times
Marles, Wei talks a welcome development

By The Canberra Times
June 13 2022 - 7:30pm
Beijing's mandarins appear to be using the changing of the guard in Canberra as either an excuse or an opportunity to take a very small step back. Picture: Shutterstock

The importance of the "frank and open" talks between Richard Marles and China's Defence Minister, General Wei Fenghe, on the weekend can be summed up in two aphorisms. The first is that "one swallow does not make a summer". The second is that "the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step".

