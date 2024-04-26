Young police need to learn the job fast

The government was left with no choice but to act and committed $107 million for 126 additional police over a five year period. The shortage of officers is exacerbated by the fact that while ACT Policing only loses 3.7 per cent of its strength to "natural attrition" each year about 12 per cent transfer to the national side of the AFP. It's hard to cope with the loss of up to 15 per cent of your skilled workforce in any given year.